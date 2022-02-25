Education, empowerment of women imperative for Pakistan’s progress: President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said education and empowerment of women were imperative to take Pakistan further ahead on the road to progress and prosperity.

Speaking at the Hum Women Leaders Awards here, he said women had played an important role in the development of Pakistan, adding healthy women always laid the foundation of a healthy society.

He appreciated the Indian citizen Muskan Khan for her bravery to protect her civic rights.

He said Islam gave rights to women but the local influences of societies diminished those rights.

Women were at the forefront of the struggle for independence of Pakistan, he said adding Fatima Jinnah, sister of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah stood with him and contributed as a public figure in political movements.

This sent a message to women that Quaid e Azam supported the role of women in the social and economic development of the country, he noted.

The President said courageous women changed the course of history and led for positive change in society.

He opined that the collective efforts of the government and people could bring significant social changes, adding women always made sacrifices for their families.

Women could work from home and earn for their families by utilizing the present age information technology, he observed.

He underlined the need for providing women with suitable opportunities so they could utilize their skills.

He urged citizens to play their role and help women in distress. He said the anti-harassment law was in place and women could report any case of harassment.

He called for more discussion on initiatives to protect the rights of women and provide them a secure environment at workplaces.

He noted that the problems of women and child nutrition were persisting in Pakistan and it affected the whole family.

It was the responsibility of women leaders to raise awareness about issues of women. Media could also play its due role in this regard, he continued

The President said television should air those dramas which discouraged violence against women and encouraged values of respect and dignity.

The progress of women and society were interlinked and Pakistan could make strides in different avenues of life when women would be educated and empowered, he stressed. President of HUM television Sultana Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.