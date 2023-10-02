Edu Minister directs to organize Seerat un Nabi conference on Oct 16

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP): National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority (NRA) in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) Conference on 16th October (Monday).

The conference will be organized on the direction of the caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, said a press release issued on Monday.

The minister said that National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority’s mandate is critical for nation building. He highlighted the importance of the mission of the organization.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that the event would be organized under the umbrella of the Ministry of Federal Education. The NRA in collaboration with Allama Iqbal University will host the event.

In the meeting, the Chairman NRA presented the concept note of the event to the minister.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that the organizers should invite PM of Pakistan as the chief guest so that the importance of Seerat un Nabi can be appropriately highlighted.

The minister was briefed that the event would be held at a large scale and International Islamic Universities will also be invited to participate.

This conference is in continuation of the minister’s earlier direction to continue month-long events of Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) in the holy month of Rabi ul Awwal.

