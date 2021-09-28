Edgy India vies for new alliances to advance shabby geo-political goals

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): After suffering humiliation to fulfill its nefarious designs in Afghanistan, India is now trying to shift its focus to other alliances like QUAD to further its geo-political interests.

Indian evil game of using Afghanistan soil against Pakistan doomed after Taliban’s control, prompting it to go for face saving and to appease its domestic voices, besides posing as the self-assumed regional leader among the international community with its perpetual failure in Pakistan-specific antics.

India, a country fully tainted with gross human rights violations, is fully frustrated and now vying to shift its strategic weight on the international arena amid growing tense ties between China and US.

India had trained former Afghanistan military and its notorious spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) equipped Afghan intelligence operators and mercenaries from anti-Taliban elements in Afghanistan to fulfill its agenda.

This evil nexus was manipulated through different proxies in Pakistan for terrorist activities and also to push for such activities inside Afghanistan and put blame on Taliban.

Indian PM Modi

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) also known as the Quad, was a security dialogue initiated during 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with support of the US, Australia and India.

India eyed QUAD as a platform to furnish its hidden agenda of countering Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Indo-Pacific region, linking two oceans and different continents, makes it of vital importance as according to the UN report, about 42 percent of the world’s exports and 38 percent of global imports would cross the region during 2021.

India has been acting like a cat on hot bricks over the ever growing Pakistan-China strategic partnership and to counter Chinese influence in Asia and beyond, its reliance on other players had increased.

It had also been actively indulged in machinations to create hurdles in Chinese-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), thus hampering regional connectivity and trade.

India had been sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan to target the flagship project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by exploiting Afghan soil.

But despite its efforts to thrust its sham influence on the world stage, it still views the new alliances with doubts, and would not let any opportunity slip down to mold the emerging situation in the region and beyond for its well-known designs against Pakistan and China.