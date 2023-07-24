ED vacant post in HEC to be filled soon: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday assured the National Assembly that Executive Director vacant post in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will be filled soon.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the vacant ED position, the minister said that the post would be filled once the proposed amendments to the existing law, established in 2002, are approved.

“The amendments will be passed within a week, and the appointment of the Executive Director will be made subsequently,” the minister reassured the assembly.

He further explained that the suggested amendments aimed to further improve the existing laws governing the commission.

In the meantime, the current ED has been granted an extension until July 31, ensuring continuity in HEC’s operations during the transitional phase.

He emphasized that the Higher Education Commission operates independently and autonomously, and the government has no role in the extension decision taken for the present ED.

During the session, Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazl) highlighted issues in his area and called on the government to take notice and initiate measures for resolution.

He also urged the government to address concerns related to law and order in the region, ensuring the safety and security of its residents.