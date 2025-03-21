ED IBCC, MD NBF discuss strengthening educational collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Executive Director of the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, visited the National Book Foundation (NBF) Head Office on Thursday, where he met with Managing Director NBF, Dr Kamran Jahangir, to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in education, book promotion, and knowledge dissemination.

Upon his arrival, Dr Mallah was warmly received by NBF Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand, who welcomed him on behalf of the organization.

During the meeting, both dignitaries engaged in productive discussions on initiatives to promote reading habits among students, integrate high-quality books into academic curricula, and improve access to educational resources across Pakistan.

They also deliberated on potential partnerships for developing innovative learning materials to support students and educators nationwide.

Dr Kamran Jahangir expressed gratitude for Dr Mallah’s visit and acknowledged IBCC’s pivotal role in standardizing educational frameworks. He emphasized the shared vision of both organizations in fostering a culture of learning and intellectual growth.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah commended NBF’s efforts in promoting literature, book culture, and educational development.

He reaffirmed IBCC’s commitment to working closely with NBF to strengthen educational initiatives that benefit students and educators alike.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to future collaboration, reinforcing the dedication of both institutions toward enhancing Pakistan’s educational landscape through literature and knowledge-sharing initiatives.