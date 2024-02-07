ECP urges public to use official channels for election information

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has urged the public to utilize informative video available on its official website and YouTube instead of relying on unauthorised social media sites for such content.

According to Election Commission spokesperson, a video circulating on social media about the printing and size of ballot paper, is misleading.

He said the public should have full trust in the content and materials provided by the ECP and refrain from relying on social media unauthorized content.

He emphasized that complaints in this regard could be lodged through the ECP’s Complaint Cell or by calling 051-111-327-000.

He clarified that ballot papers are printed in ascending order following the list of candidates’ names in Urdu language.