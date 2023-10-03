ECP to organize free, fair elections in Jan: Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said that election commission of Pakistan (ECP), is responsible to organize free and fair elections in January next year.

It was the decision of the political parties to hold general elections after completing census and delimitation process in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is no delay in next elections, he said.

He further stated that a huge public gathering will welcome

Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is arriving Pakistan on 21st October.

The PML-N, has a track record of development works, he said adding that the people will vote for Nawaz party by reason of his popularity.

People want to see fast development in Pakistan, he said adding that PML-N, had completed number of projects in short period of time.

In reply to a question about preparation of PML-N, to welcome Nawaz Sharif on arrival, he said some 400, 000 to 500, 000 people will reach Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore to listen address of Nawaz Sharif.