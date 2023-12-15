ECP to announce action plan in light of law, Constitution: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Friday the Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) would announce its action plan in the light of the Constitution and law.

Talking to the media outside the ECP he said under Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the only constitutional body responsible for conducting elections in the country was the Election Commission.

“We neither can question the Election Commission, nor we can supervise it, in fact, the Election Commission supervises the caretaker government,” Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He said if anyone had a complaint with the ECP, he could contact the Election Commission.

The ECP under the Constitution enjoyed the power to appoint District Returning Officers, Murtaza Solangi remarked.

The present caretaker regime was appointed under the constitutional process.

He said everyone had the right to freedom of expression under Article 19 and 19A of the Constitution, media was free, and there was no restriction on it.

To a question, he said that the caretaker government was providing equal opportunities to all registered political parties and

leaders of political parties had the right of criticism.