ECP takes notice of Ali Gillani's video

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Taking notice of video of Ali Gillani, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday said that it will start an investigation on merit of the footage , ECP spokesperson said.

Earlier, leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded the ECP for initiating an investigation into such video clip showing Ali Gillani destroying the transparency and fairness of Senate polls.

They also asked the ECP to disqualify the contesting candidate of Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on involvement of his son in such wrongdoing.