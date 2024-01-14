ECP summons candidate accused of harassing RO, DRO

ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the Punjab Election Commissioner and a candidate accused of harassing the returning officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) for a hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In response to the seriousness of the matter, the election commission promptly took notice, and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) personally discussed the incident with the Chief Secretary of Punjab, DRO/Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan, and the District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan, and obtained preliminary information.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services