ECP summons candidate accused of harassing RO, DRO

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the Punjab Election Commissioner and a candidate accused of harassing the returning officer (RO) and District Returning Officer (DRO) for a hearing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In response to the seriousness of the matter, the election commission promptly took notice, and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) personally discussed the incident with the Chief Secretary of Punjab, DRO/Deputy Commissioner of Rahim Yar Khan, and the District Police Officer of Rahim Yar Khan, and obtained preliminary information.