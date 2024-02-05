ECP successfully completes task of handing over 260 mln ballot papers to DROs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has successfully accomplished the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the elections scheduled for February 8.

An ECP spokesperson, in a statement on Monday, attributed the timely completion of the crucial responsibility to the the dedicated efforts and organized planning of the Commission’s staff.

“The dispatching process involved both ground and aerial means, ensuring an efficient and swift distribution of the ballot papers,: he said.

The spokesperson said that all the ballot papers were handed over to the respective DROs and their representatives.

“Despite encountering challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, the ECP staff exhibited resilience and determination, overcoming obstacles to ensure that the task was completed on time,” he added.