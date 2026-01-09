ECP sets Jan 20 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-167 by-elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set January 20, 2026 as the deadline for receiving applications for postal ballot papers for the PP-167 Lahore-XXIII by-election.

The commission stated that the facility is designed to assist voters unable to appear at polling stations.

Under election law, postal ballots are available to government employees, military officers and soldiers, as well as their registered-voter spouses and children residing with them, provided they live outside their constituencies.

Persons with disabilities who cannot travel may also apply, if they hold a national identity card bearing the disability logo issued by NADRA.

Prisoners in custody are likewise entitled to vote through postal ballots.

Officials assigned election duties by the Returning Officer including police personnel who are registered voters have been directed to submit their applications within three days of their appointment.

Applications must be submitted on the prescribed form to the Returning Officer of the constituency. Forms can be obtained from the concerned Returning Officer or downloaded from the ECP’s official website, www.ecp.gov.pk.

The commission stressed that voters issued postal ballots will not be permitted to cast their votes in person at polling stations. Each application must also be verified by the applicant’s office or department to prevent unauthorized use of the facility.

Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Deputy Secretary (Admin) in the Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department, has been designated as the Returning Officer for Constituency PP-167 Lahore-XXIII.

His office is situated on Lake Road near Chauburji Chowk, Lahore. He can be reached at 042-99214548