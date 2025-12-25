ECP sets Jan 10 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-289 by-elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed January 10, 2026 as the final date for receiving applications for postal ballot papers in the upcoming by-elections for PP-289, Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.

The commission stated that the facility is designed to assist voters unable to appear at polling stations.

Under election law, postal ballots are available to government employees, military officers and soldiers, as well as their registered-voter spouses and children residing with them, provided they live outside their constituencies.

Persons with disabilities who cannot travel may also apply, if they hold a national identity card bearing the disability logo issued by NADRA. Prisoners in custody are likewise entitled to vote through postal ballots.

Officials assigned election duties by the Returning Officer including police personnel who are registered voters have been directed to submit their applications within three days of their appointment.

Applications must be submitted on the prescribed form to the Returning Officer of the constituency. Forms can be obtained from the concerned Returning Officer or downloaded from the ECP’s official website, www.ecp.gov.pk.

The commission stressed that voters issued postal ballots will not be permitted to cast their votes in person at polling stations. Each application must also be verified by the applicant’s office or department to prevent unauthorized use of the facility.

For PP-289 (Dera Ghazi Khan-IV), the Returning Officer is Nasir Maqsood, District Election Commissioner. Applications should be sent to the Camp Office, Office of the Regional Election Commissioner, Dera Ghazi Khan, Divisional Offices Complex, Railway Road, Dera Ghazi Khan. The office can be reached at 064-9260486.