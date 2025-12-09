ECP sets Feb 15, for Islamabad LG polls

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Tuesday that local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory will be held on February 15, 2026.

The Election Commission’s schedule outlines that returning officers will release a public notice inviting nomination papers on December 19. Candidates may submit their papers between December 22 and 27, with the final list of nominees set to be published on December 29.

Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled from December 30 to January 3. Appeals against acceptance or rejection may be filed between January 5 and 8, with the appellate authority expected to deliver its decisions by January 13. The revised list of candidates will be published the following day, on January 14.

Candidates may withdraw their nominations until January 15, with election symbols to be allotted the following day, January 16.

The commission has also issued guidelines to ensure transparency. It barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources in a way that could influence the elections.

Public office holders, including the president, prime minister, federal ministers and others, have been prohibited from participating in the campaign. However, members of assemblies, the Senate, and local bodies are permitted to campaign, provided they strictly follow the ECP’s code of conduct.

Any violations will carry legal consequences.

Government officials posted on election duty will not be transferred without ECP approval and cannot avail leave during the election period.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm, and consolidation of results will be completed between February 16 and 19.