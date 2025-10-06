Tuesday, October 7, 2025
National

ECP resumes NA-185 election process, polling set for November 23

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the resumption of election proceedings for the NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan constituency, in compliance with directives issued by the Peshawar High Court, with polling now scheduled to take place on November 23
According to schedule, nomination papers will be filed from October 9 to 11, followed by the release of the provisional candidate list on October 13.
Scrutiny of papers will conclude by October 20, while appeals against acceptance or rejection must be filed by October 24 and decided by October 31. The updated candidate list will be published on November 1, with withdrawals accepted until November 3. Election symbols will be allotted on November 4.
The timeline sets the stage for a structured electoral process leading up to polling day on November 23.
