ECP restores reserved Assembly seats after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued an official notification restoring the reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the National and Provincial Assemblies, in compliance with a recent Supreme Court verdict and the notification takes immediate effect.

According to the ECP, a total of 74 seats have been reinstated, including 19 in the National Assembly, 25 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 27 in the Punjab Assembly, and 3 in the Sindh Assembly.

According to the ECP, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has secured 13 reserved seats in the National Assembly, while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been allocated four such seats.

The PML-N’s returned MNAs on reserved seats include Ghazala Anjum, Shaheen, Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi, Saira Tarar, Huma Akhtar Chughtai, Mah Jabeen Khan Abbasi, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Shamaila Rana, Shazia Farid, Syeda Amnah Batool, Rabia Naseem Farooqi, Erum Hamid, and Neelum (Non-Muslim).

From the PPP, the elected MNAs are Asma Alamgir, Naima Kanwal, Natasha Daultana, and Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (Non-Muslim).

According to the notification, the reserved seat for women in the National Assembly allocated to Ms. Sadaf Ihsan has not been restored, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order dated April 22, 2024, issued in CMA No. 3525/2024 and Civil Petition No. 1503/2024.

Additionally, JUI-F has secured reserved seats for Naeema Kishwar Khan and James Iqbal (Non-Muslim).

The notified members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on reserved seats for women and non-Muslims including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Balqees, Saira Afreen, Aiman Jalil Jan, Madina Gul Afridi, Rabia Shaheen, Nelofar Begum, Naheeda Noor, and Arifa Bibi.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members notified for reserved seats are Amina Sardar, Faiza Malik, Afshan Hussain, Shazia Jadoon, Jamila Paracha, and Farah Khan.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) representatives include Shazia Tehman Khan, Sajida Tabassum, Mehr Sultana, Ashbar Jan Jadoon, Farzana Shereen, and Nadia Sher.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly the Awami National Party (ANP) secured one reserved seat, filled by Khadija Bibi.

The non-Muslim members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly include Asker Pervaiz and Gurpal Singh from JUI-F, Suresh Kumar from PML-N, and Beari Lal from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In the Punjab Assembly, the returned members from PML-N on reserved seats include Sadia Muzaffar, Fizzah Mamoona, Abida Bashir, Maqsoodan Bibi, Amra Khan, Somia Atta, Rahat Afza, Rukhsana Shafiq, Tehseen Fawad, Farzana Abbas, Shagufta Faisal, Uzma Butt, Maria Talal, Sajida Naveed, Nasreen Riaz, Afshan Hassan, Amna Parveen, Sheher Bano, Zeba Ghafoor, Kanwal Nauman, and Saima Zahid. Other notified members included Rubina Nazir, (PPP), Syeda Sumaira Ahmed (Istehkam e Pakistan Party), Syeda Samreen Taj (Pakistan Muslim League).

The non-Muslim members from PML-N in Punjab Assembly are Waseem Anjam and Tariq Masih, while PPPP is represented by Basro Jee.

For the Sindh Assembly, the PPP’s notified members on reserved seats include Sumeta Afzal Syed, while MQM is represented by Musarrat Jabeen. The non-Muslim member notified for the Sindh Assembly is PPP’s Sadhumal Surendar Valsai.