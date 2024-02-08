ECP resolves 45 out of 55 election complaints

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):The Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 45 out of 55 complaints received related to the general elections.

“The remaining ten complaints will be resolved shortly as the working on these complaints is underway,” In Charge Monitoring Control Center Haroon Khan Shinwari said in a press release issued here on Thursday.

He said the complaints are of normal nature which was mostly related to heat and fighting among the different party workers, which were controlled on the spot and polling was started.

Haroon Shinwari said that currently, the polling process is going on without interruption at all the polling stations across the country.