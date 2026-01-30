Friday, January 30, 2026
ECP reinstates two Punjab legislators upon submission of asset statements

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the membership of two Punjab Assembly lawmakers after they submitted mandatory asset declarations for the financial year 2024-25.
Malik Atbar Khan (PP-5, Attock) and Muhammad Dawood Khan (PP-273, Muzaffargarh) had been suspended on January 16, 2026, for failing to comply with Section 137(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, which requires legislators to file annual statements of assets and liabilities by December 31.
Following the submission of their statements, the ECP withdrew the suspension orders, enabling both members to resume parliamentary duties.
