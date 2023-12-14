ECP refutes allegations of filing reference in SC

ecp

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) vehemently refuted news circulating on private TV channels, including ARY, alleging that the ECP was preparing to file a reference in the Supreme Court.

The ECP spokesperson, in a statement, dismissed the news aired by TV channels, describing it as baseless.

He said that the Commission retained the right to pursue legal action against those disseminating such misleading information.

“The Election Commission is executing a comprehensive plan to ensure transparent elections, with all targets being accomplished within the set timeframe,” he added.

