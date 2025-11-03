ECP re-fixes polling dates for three Punjab constituencies

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 03 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday released revised dates for by-elections in three constituencies across Punjab.

The updated polling schedule has been formally communicated to the relevant authorities following changes to the earlier timeline. By-elections for NA-66 (Wazirabad), NA-129 (Lahore), and PP-87 (Mianwali) are scheduled to to be on November 23.

The elections, previously delayed due to severe flooding in the affected regions, are now set to proceed as scheduled. The Election Commission of Pakistan has affirmed that comprehensive preparations are in progress to facilitate smooth and orderly polling on the revised date.

Voters and local authorities have been urged to adhere to official protocols and stay informed about any additional updates issued by the Election Commission.