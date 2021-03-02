ECP publishes returned candidate name from PP-51

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday published the name of returning candidate to the Provincial Assembly as a result of bye-election held on February 19 from the constituency PP-51 Gujranwala.

According a notification issued by ECP, Tallat Mehmood from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) remained the successful candidate in bye-election.

It added the notification has been issued in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017).