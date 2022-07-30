ECP postpones LG elections in Lasbela

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday postponed the local government (LG) elections in Lasbela district of Balochistan due to torrential rains and flash floods.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the ongoing process of local government elections in Lasbela district has been stopped due to the suspension of transportation and damage to roads, bridges and other properties and the limited movement of people amid the monsoon rains.

The election process would be resumed from where it was stopped, when the conditions improve, the notification added.