ECP orders removal of Ahad Cheema as PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday directed the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from office to ensure holding of free and fair polls.

The ECP, after hearing a petition filed by Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel, issued the directives for the removal of allegedly ‘biased’ members from the Federal Cabinet.

“This move aims to guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections, scheduled for February 8,” the Commission noted.

Following a comprehensive hearing, the ECP determined that Ahad Cheema, who served in the preceding Federal Cabinet, must be promptly relieved of his current position.

The Commission, however, deferred its hearing regarding Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad, also named in the petition, till December 21.

The ECP, in its order, stated that the petition calling for Cheema’s removal was valid. “If he continues in his position, the adviser might have an impact on the upcoming general elections,” it noted and directed the Cabinet Division to issue a notification for Cheema’s removal.

“If these individuals are not removed or replaced from vital positions, it will compromise and misuse the fundamental principles of the Constitution and election laws, as highlighted in Kaka Khel’s petition due to their close associations with former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif,” the ECP observed.

Advocate Syed Azizuddin Kaka Khel filed the petition against the two caretaker Federal Cabinet members on September 29.