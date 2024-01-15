ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP):The Election Commission (ECP) tasked the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on Monday with producing 250 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

According to sources, the ECP sanctioned the printing of ballot papers for the upcoming general elections during its meeting.

Distinctive watermarks will adorn the ballot papers, which are set to be printed using three different machines. Rigorous security protocols have been ensured for the Printing Corporation premises during the ballot paper production.

The use of watermarked ballot papers was initiated in the country during the 2018 general elections, marking a significant milestone.

Three printing machines will be utilised for this task, such as the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan sharing the workload.

Security is tightened, considering potential army deployment inside and outside printing facilities. The decision focuses on ensuring the integrity and security of the electoral process, with a detailed plan for secure transportation from printing machines to designated officials.