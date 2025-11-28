ECP notifies victory of seven Punjab by-election winners

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notifications confirming the victory of seven candidates in the recent by-elections, officially declaring them as members of the Punjab Assembly.

According to the ECP, notifications have been issued for Mian Sultan Ali from PP-73, Ali Haider Noor from PP-87, Azad Ali Tabassum from PP-98, Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz from PP-115, Ahmed Shehryar from PP-116, Muhammad Hanif from PP-203 and Mian Alamdaar Abbas from PP-206.