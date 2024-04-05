ECP notifies victory of 37 Senators

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially issued notifications of success for 37 candidates who were elected to the Senate in the April 2 elections.

According to a notification, among them are Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Ishaq Dar from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), both representing the federal capital.

The notified senators from Punjab include Ahad Cheema (PML-N), Pervaiz Rasheed (PML-N), Hamid Khan (SIC), Raja Nasir Abbas (MWMP), Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi (Independent), Muhammad Talal Badar Chaudhry (PML-N), Nasir Mehmood (PML-N), Muhammad Aurangzeb (PML-N), Musadik Masood Malik (PML-N), Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan

(PML-N), Bushra Anjum Butt (PML-N), and Khalil Tahir (PML-N).

The notification includes Syed Masroor Ahsan, Dost Ali Jeesar, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Amir Wali Uddin Chishti, Faisal Vawda, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Sarmad Ali, Qurat-Ul-Ain Marri, Rubina Qaim Khani, and minority member Poonjo, all hailing from Sindh and representing various political affiliations such as PPP, MQM, and an independent candidate.

The senators notified from Balochistan comprise Ahmed Khan representing JUIP, Anwar ul Kakar as an Independent candidate, Aimal Wali Khan from ANP, Jan Muhammad from NP, Sardar Al Haj Muhammad Umer Goraij representing PPP, Syedaal Khan from PML-N, Shahzaib Durrani also from PML-N, Bilal Ahmed Khan from PPP, Abdul Wasay representing JUIP, Husna Bano from PPP, and Rahat Jamali.

It may be recalled that half of the Senate members – 48 – retired after completing their six-year term in March, prompting elections on April 2 to fill 30 vacant seats, with 18 already secured through uncontested elections.

However, elections for 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were postponed due to a deadlock between the provincial government and opposition regarding the oath-taking of elected MPAs on reserved seats. Consequently, 19 senators were elected in April 2.