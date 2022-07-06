ECP notifies PTI’s five reserve MPAs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) members on the Punjab Assembly’s five reserved seats that fell vacant following the de-seating of party’s lawmakers over defection.

According to a notification, Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob have been declared as members of Provincial Assembly of Punjab (MPAs) on seats reserved for non-Muslims.

These seats fell vacant due to de notification of PTI’s MPAs Ijaz Masih and Haroon Imran Gill.

Similarly, the three notified women MPAs on special seats included Batool Zain, Saira Raza and Fouzia Abbas Naseem.These seats fell vacant due to denotification of PTI’s Uzma Kardar, Aisha Nawaz and Sajida Yousaf over defection.