ECP issues notice to Faisal Niazi over code violation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a notice to Faisal Khan Niazi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate contesting by-elections from PP-209 Khanewal, over violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The ECP directed Niazi to appear before it on October 10 at 10 a.m., or in case of his failure to appear, the matter would be decided in his absence.

“The ECP has taken serious notice of aerial firing by your supporters in the election campaign run by you at village Chak No 80/15-L, which is sheer violation of code of conduct,” the ECP notice said.