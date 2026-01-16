ECP issues delimitation schedule for 42 Cantonment Boards

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released the schedule for delimitation of wards in 42 Cantonment Boards across the country.

The exercise, being carried out under the Elections Act 2017 and the Cantonments Act 1924, covers all four provinces and includes major boards in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

According to the timeline, delimitation committees will complete administrative arrangements between January 19 and February 2. Preliminary lists of delimitations will be prepared on February 3–4, 2026, followed by publication of the lists on March 5 to invite objections.

Objections may be filed from March 6 to 25, excluding Eid holidays.

The authorities will dispose of objections by April 8, with decisions communicated to committees by April 15. The final list of wards will be notified on April 20.