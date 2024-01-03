ECP indicts PTI founder, former minister in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) indicted Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday in a contempt case involving the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

A four-member bench of the Election Commission headed by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani, conducted the hearing for the case at Adiala jail, where both leaders are currently incarcerated. During the hearing, the PTI founder Imran Khan, and former minister Fawad Chaudhry refuted the allegations.

Subsequently, the Election Commission postponed the hearing of the case until January 16.

Contempt proceedings were initiated by the electoral body against the former PTI chairman, former party leader Asad Umar, and Fawad Ch for disrespecting the commission and its chief in various public meetings, press conferences, and numerous interviews.