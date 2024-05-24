ECP imposes ban on officer transfers for PK-22 by-elections

ECP
ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on the posting and transfer of government officers within Bajaur district to ensure free, fair and transparent upcoming by-elections in PK-22, Bajaur IV, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a notification, the ban will remain in effect until the names of returned candidates are published.
Additionally, the ECP has prohibited government functionaries or elected representatives, including local government officials, from announcing any development schemes for constituencies where bye-elections are underway until July 11, 2024.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services