ECP grants Punjab govt four weeks for delimitation ahead of LG polls

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday officially granted the Punjab government a four-week deadline to finalize new delimitations for the upcoming local government elections.

In an official letter addressed to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the ECP Secretary confirmed that the extension was approved following a request from the provincial government.

The letter also cautioned that failure to complete the task within the stipulated time would result in the matter being taken up directly by the commission. The matter will be taken up for hearing before the Commission after four weeks.

The ECP stated that the directive stems from the recent passage of the Punjab Local Government Act 2025, which legally mandates the redrawing of constituency boundaries before the elections can be held. Delimitation is now legally mandated under the newly approved Punjab Local Government Act 2025.

The delimitation schedule previously issued on October 9 has now been officially withdrawn.