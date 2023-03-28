ECP grants final chance to Imran and PTI leaders to appear in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday gave a final opportunity to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and other party leaders to appear before it in the contempt case.

The case also involves PTI’s Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Secretary General Asad Umar.

A three-member ECP bench, led by its Sindh member Nisar Durrani, heard the case but adjourned the hearing until April 18 due to the non-appearance of the PTI leaders.

Faisal Chaudhry, who represented the PTI chief and Chaudhry Fawad filed a plea to postpone the hearing and argued for the revocation of the ECP’s order, directing Imran Khan to appear in person, until the Lahore High Court (LHC) announces its verdict.

However, the bench responded that today was the day for the PTI to present its arguments.

Advocate Anwar Mansoor, who represented Asad Umar, argued that his client had to appear before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) as “150 cases were filed against PTI leaders”, making it difficult for them to appear before all the courts at once.

In response, Durrani remarked that a decision had to be taken on the points raised in the pleas. Whereas, the other member of the bench Shah Muhammad Jatoi held that if the PTI leaders did not appear before the commission, charges would be framed against them.