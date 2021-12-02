ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday extended the last date of the ongoing door to door verification of electoral rolls campaign across the country till December 21. According to an ECP official, the last date has been extended to facilitate the people.

The ECP had started the door to door voting lists updating campaign from November 6, 2021. Of which the last date was December 6. The ECP has asked the people to ensure their enrollment in the lists for playing effective role in next general elections of 2023.