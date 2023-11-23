ECP expedites preparations for general elections

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is actively preparing for the general elections, with major steps such as publishing of final delimitation lists scheduled for November 30 after completion of objections and formulation of a code of conduct, besides training and security measures.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the forthcoming elections.

The meeting was informed told that the final delimitation of constituencies would be published on November 30 as the review of objections had been completed.

It was told that additional final electoral rolls were currently in the process of printing at the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), and their delivery would be guaranteed before the election schedule announcement.

It was further apprised that the Election Commission, following consultations with political parties, had approved the code of conduct as per legal requirements, and its official notification would be issued in the coming days.

The meeting was informed that the training plan for district returning officers, returning officers and polling staff had also been prepared to ensure their timely training.

Likewise, the necessary preparations for printing ballot papers had been finalized, and the procurement of election materials was also concluded, it was told.

The meeting resolved to prepare comprehensive plans for the deployment of law enforcement agencies within a week. The provincial governments would be requested to ensure peace and order during the elections.

It noted that in the absence of a sufficient police force, it was crucial to establish timely alternative arrangements and enlist the assistance of the Pakistan Army during general elections. “This step will ensure comprehensive security, allowing people to freely exercise their right to vote,” it added.

Apart from ECP members, Secretary Election Commission, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab and other officers attended the meeting, while Provincial Election Commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan participated through video link.