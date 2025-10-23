ECP dismisses criticism over Punjab LG polls delay, cites constitutional grounds

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday brushed aside criticism over its decision to postpone local government elections in Punjab, stating that such objections reflect a lack of understanding of the Constitution and the law.

A spokesperson for the Election Commission stated that, under Article 140-A of the Constitution, each provincial government is mandated to enact its own local government legislation and establish the corresponding rules and regulations.

In accordance with Section 219 of the Elections Act 2017, the Election Commission is empowered to conduct elections based on the laws and rules formulated by the respective provincial governments.

The Punjab government has officially enforced the Local Government Act 2025, repealing the earlier Local Government Act 2022. This legislative transition marks a new phase in the province’s governance framework, with updated provisions now in effect under the 2025 Act.

Following the enforcement of the Punjab Local Government Act 2025, the previously operative Local Government Act 2022 has been repealed. The spokesman clarified that the Election Commission cannot conduct elections under a repealed law.

Consequently, with the approval of the new legislation, it became legally imperative for the Election Commission to withdraw the existing delimitation schedule.

The Election Commission has granted the Punjab provincial government a four-week period to finalize the rules governing delimitation and demarcation under the newly enforced Local Government Act 2025. Once these rules are in place, the Commission will promptly issue the delimitation schedule.

Elections are expected to follow soon after the completion of the delimitation process, paving the way for a renewed local governance structure.

In this regard, he stated that the Chief Secretary and the Secretary of Local Government have been summoned to the Election Commission on Thursday, October 30, to finalize all necessary arrangements.