ECP declares Rana Sanaullah winner of Punjab Senate by-election

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially declared Rana Sanaullah the winner of the Punjab general seat in the Senate by-election.

According to notification, he will serve the remaining term until March 11, 2027.

However, the notification is conditional, pending the outcome of a petition filed by PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chaudhry had challenged his disqualification and sought to halt the election process. The LHC heard the case soon after, which determined the final validity of Sanaullah’s victory.