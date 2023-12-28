ECP complaint cell addresses grievances ahead of general elections

ECP
ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) complaint cell has resolved 47 grievances of the candidates ahead of general elections 2024.
According to the statement of the Spokesperson of ECP that the complaints including challenges in obtaining and submitting nomination papers, were promptly addressed and forwarded to Returning Officers and District Returning Officers.
All genuine concerns raised by candidates regarding the non-submission of nomination papers have been resolved, the spokesperson stated.

