ECP collaborates with FJWU to promote women electoral participation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), will work to promote civic education, enhance electoral literacy and encourage inclusive participation in the electoral process, particularly among young women students.

This commitment was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at the ECP Secretariat on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed by Secretary ECP, Omar Hamid Khan, and Vice Chancellor FJWU, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the Commission.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that this collaboration represented a strategic alliance focused on civic education and inclusivity. He emphasized the FJWU’s significant role as a national institution dedicated to empowering women students and raising awareness about their electoral rights and responsibilities.

The Secretary ECP highlighted that the Commission would undertake various initiatives in partnership with FJWU, including voter education awareness campaigns, mock voting exercises, and outreach activities within campuses and local communities.

Additionally, both institutions will engage in joint research focusing on youth voting trends, women’s electoral participation and electoral reforms to strengthen democratic processes, he said and added that a network of student ambassadors would also be trained to lead voter awareness activities, ensuring impactful outreach at the grassroots level.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza welcomed the initiative, saying “The collaboration reflects our shared vision of preparing responsible citizens and empowering young women for meaningful participation in the electoral process. We believe this partnership will bring long-term positive impacts.”

This partnership is part of ECP’s broader efforts to advance electoral literacy and foster an inclusive electoral environment through cooperation with leading educational institutions across Pakistan.