ECP chief commends successful election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the nation for the successful conduct of the election.

In a special message, he thanked the people of Pakistan for fulfilling their constitutional and national responsibility, state news channel PTV reported.

Sultan Raja extended his appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including federal and provincial caretaker governments, political parties, security agencies, police, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media, voters, polling staff and election members and their staff.

He expressed confidence in the responsible conduct of the returning officers and urged them to fulfill their duties diligently, ensuring timely ordering and delivery of results.