ECP bench defers indictment of PTI chairman in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case.

The four-member ECP bench, headed by Member Nisar Durrani conducted the hearing. None of three accused appeared in person despite issuance of notices by the ECP to the effect.

Interior Secretary Aftab Durrani personally submitted the report regarding non-production of the PTI chairman from the Adiala Jail. When questioned about the possibility of holding the hearing in jail due to potential security concerns, the secretary mentioned that the ministry authorized such arrangements.

The PTI chief’s lawyer submitted a written request for postponement of the proceedings citing the reason of non-appearance of his client.

The bench on the occasion underscored that it operated in accordance with the Constitution and the Elections Act. It raised a query about the legal authorization for conducting hearings in jails, prompting the interior secretary to request time to obtain the ministry’s opinion.

When told about the presence of Fawad Chaudhry in the Adiala Jail, the bench expressed its intention to issue an order on the matter.

Asad Umar’s lawyer also sought adjournment of the case.

The ECP subsequently postponed the case till December 6.