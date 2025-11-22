ECP bars media from airing early by-election result

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday barred media outlets from broadcasting unofficial results of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab by-elections until one hour after the close of polls.

The Commission directed that only Returning Officers are authorized to announce official results, warning that premature reporting could mislead the public.

It further stated that media organizations must not air or publish unofficial results until at least one hour after the close of polling, and any results released thereafter must be clearly marked as unofficial and incomplete.

The ECP cautioned that violations of these instructions would be referred to the relevant authorities for disciplinary action. It reiterated that the final and official result of any constituency will only be issued by the concerned Returning Officer.

By-elections are scheduled for 13 constituencies on Sunday (Nov 23), including six National Assembly (NA) seats and seven Punjab Assembly (PA) seats.