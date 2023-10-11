ECP assures political parties of code of conduct revision

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has pledged to make essential changes to the draft code of conduct for the upcoming elections in response to the concerns of political parties.

In a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pledged to amend the code of ethics based on feedback from political parties, with the aim of guaranteeing equitable and transparent elections.

Apart from the members of the Election Commission, representatives of various political parties and senior officers of the Election Commission participated in the meeting.

Convened under Section 233 of the Elections Act, this meeting aimed to engage with political parties regarding the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections. The Election Commission collected input from political parties concerning the draft code of conduct and received their suggestions for its improvement.