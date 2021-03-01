ECP asks Senate polls candidates to follow code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that as per code of conduct issued for political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and voters for Senate polls 2021, they all should abide by all directions and instructions relating to smooth conduct of elections.

According to an official of ECP, the commission expressed the hope that the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as defined in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017.

Contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters will not solicit the support or assistance of any person in the service of Pakistan or any public office to promote or hinder the election of contesting candidate in any manner.

He said that said that as per code of conduct the political parties, candidates, voters and election agents would not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of the Parliament, judiciary of Pakistan or which defames or brings into ridicule the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

While entering the polling station, each voter will ensure that he or she does not possess mobile phone or other such electronic device or gadget which can be used to take photograph of the marked ballot paper.

For purposes of election expenses, a candidate will open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain, or cause to be maintained, a register of receipts and expenditures.

The candidate will not make any transaction towards the election expenses through an account other than the account opened for the purpose and a candidate may open the bank account for election expenses with an amount not exceeding the limit of election expenses provided under section 132. (Section 133 of the Elections Act, 2017)

The returned candidate will submit return of election expenses to the Returning Officer on Form C within five days from the date of election in accordance the sub-section (3) of section 123 of the Act whereas other contesting candidates will submit their election expenses on Form C to Returning Officer within thirty days of the publication of the names of the returned candidates as required under section 134 of the Act, he added.