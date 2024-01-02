ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to cease the broadcast of poll surveys by news channels as they have the potential to impact the unbiased decision-making of voters.

The ECP, in a letter addressed to PEMRA, highlighted the detection of certain channels airing poll surveys – a practice explicitly prohibited by clause 12 of its Code of Conduct for the National Media.

The Commission urged the regulator to swiftly address news channels’ actions in alignment with the Code of Conduct, and provide it a compliance report.

It underscored that clause 12 of the Code of Conduct “explicitly instructs both print and social media to abstain from conducting poll surveys at polling stations or constituencies”.

The ECP reaffirmed the prohibition on print and electronic media from conducting surveys and polls at polling stations and constituencies, citing the potential influence on voters and disruption to the election process.

According to the Code of Conduct, content disseminated on print, electronic, and digital media during the election campaign should refrain from expressing opinions detrimental to the ideology, sovereignty, integrity, or security of Pakistan, public order, or the independence of the judiciary in Pakistan.

The letter specified that during the election campaign and on the polling day, both print and electronic media should refrain from making allegations or statements that jeopardize national solidarity or incite law and order issues.

“This directive extends to all media personnel, newspapers, and official digital media accounts of channels,” the ECP said.

The Commission also prohibited the media from reporting any content that could be perceived as a personal attack on candidates or political parties based on factors such as gender, religion, sect, caste, or baradari.

In cases where one candidate accuses another, the media is instructed to seek comments from both parties, according to the Commission’s guidelines.

Among other provisions, the ECP encouraged the journalists from print, electronic, and digital media, as well as social media influencers and media houses, to initiate civic and voter education programmes targeting marginalized groups like women, transgender individuals, youth, minorities, and differently-abled persons.

“This initiative aims to enhance voter turnout and promote their active participation in the electoral process throughout the election period,” the letter added.

Furthermore, it emphasized that any media personnel from print, electronic, and digital media should not impede the election process and must visibly display their accreditation card provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The letter specified that accredited media individuals, accompanied by a camera, would be permitted to enter a polling station only once to capture video footage of the voting process. “However, they must uphold the secrecy of the ballot and refrain from recording the screened-off compartments. While media personnel are allowed to witness the counting process, restrictions apply during the actual voting to protect the integrity of the electoral process.”

“While covering the polling process, media individuals are prohibited from obstructing, either directly or indirectly, any pre-election, election, or post-election procedures.

“Media houses are also restricted from broadcasting unofficial results of a polling station until at least one hour has elapsed after the conclusion of polling,” the ECP said.