ECP announces bye-election schedule for NA-1 Chitral Upper-cum-Lower

PESHAWAR, Oct 09 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the schedule for the bye-election in NA-1 Chitral Upper-cum-Chitral Lower, following the disqualification of Mr. Abdul Latif, MNA, under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution.

According to the ECP notification, Abdul Latif’s disqualification was earlier notified on July 29, and became final after the Peshawar High Court vacated the interim relief through its judgment on October 1.

Exercising powers conferred under Articles 224(4) and 254 of the Constitution, the Commission called upon the electors of NA-1 to elect a new member to fill the vacant seat.

Under the announced election programme, the Returning Officer will issue a public notice on October 13.

The nomination papers from candidates will be received from October 15 to 17, while the names of nominated candidates will be published on October 18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 22, followed by the filing of appeals against the Returning Officer’s decisions by October 27.

The Appellate Tribunal will decide all appeals by November 3, and the revised list of candidates will be published on November 4.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the final list of candidates has been set for November 5, while election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on November 6.

The polling for the bye-election in NA-1 Chitral Upper-cum-Chitral Lower will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The ECP also announced the appointment of election officers for the constituency. Ijaz Ahmed, Regional Election Commissioner, Malakand, has been appointed as District Returning Officer (DRO), while Muhammad Iqbal, District Election Commissioner, Chitral, will serve as Returning Officer (RO) for NA-1.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to relevant federal and provincial authorities, including the Secretaries to the President and Prime Minister, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Inspector General of Police, KP, for information and necessary action.