ECP allows voter lists’ modification till bye-election schedule announcement

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared on Tuesday that electoral rolls would remain open for modifications until the announcement of the bye-election schedule.

An ECP spokesperson, in a statement, urged the individuals seeking to transfer their votes or desire correction in the voter list, to submit forms 21, 22, or 23 to the district election commissioner or registration officer in their particular area.

“Once the bye-election schedule is announced, the electoral rolls in the specific constituencies will be frozen,” he added.

It may be mentioned that the word “freeze”, in electoral terms, signifies that no alterations can be made to the voter lists after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decides to freeze them. Unfreezing the voter lists allows for pertinent changes to be made to the voters’ data.