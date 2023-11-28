ECP adjourns hearing on IK’s party role till Dec 5

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday adjourned the hearing concerning the removal of Imran Khan Niazi’s name as the party chairman from the records till December 5.

The four-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja continued hearing Khalid Mehmood’s case. The counsel representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) requested an extension until next week to submit the response as a copy of the petition had not been provided.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that, as per ECP records, a copy had been furnished to PTI.

The case’s hearing is postponed until Wednesday, but the lawyer urged for a further adjournment to next week, citing their engagement in intra-party elections.

The Election Commission member questioned the procedure for inter-party matters. Subsequently, the lawyer was instructed by the Election Commission to submit the power of attorney.

Petitioner, Khalid Mehmood Khan, has submitted a plea seeking the removal of the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf from his party position. The argument put forth is that the PTI Chairman, having been penalized in the Tosha Khana case, should be ousted from the role.