Friday, December 19, 2025
HomeNationalECP adjourns hearing against Abid Sher Ali to January 6
National

ECP adjourns hearing against Abid Sher Ali to January 6

4
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday adjourned proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali until January 6.
A five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case pertaining to constituency PP-116. Abid Sher Ali appeared before the commission after being summoned to respond to charges of violating the election code of conduct.
Abid Sher Ali’s lawyer requested access to case documents, with the Commission directing that arguments be presented at the next hearing.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan