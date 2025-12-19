ECP adjourns hearing against Abid Sher Ali to January 6

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday adjourned proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali until January 6.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the case pertaining to constituency PP-116. Abid Sher Ali appeared before the commission after being summoned to respond to charges of violating the election code of conduct.

Abid Sher Ali’s lawyer requested access to case documents, with the Commission directing that arguments be presented at the next hearing.