ECP adjourns contempt case hearing until Oct 24

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing of the contempt case against the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former minister Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umer until October 24.

A four-member bench, led by member Sindh Nisar Durrani conducted the hearings on the case for making contemptuous remarks against the election commission as well as the chief election commissioner (CEC) by PTI chief and other accused.

During the hearing, Chairman PTI was represented by his lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen. . Asad Umer appeared in person in the absence of his lawyer. Fawad Chaudhry did not appear due to illness.

Shoaib Shaheen pointed out that PTI Chairman is currently in custody, underscoring the need to issue a production order to guarantee his presence at the hearing.

Shoaib Shaheen informed the commission that PTI chief is not being presented in any court hearings due to security concerns.

Nisar Durrani remarked that there seemed to be a contradiction: “While you’re expressing concerns about security, you’re also requesting production orders for PTI chief.

Member Durrani then asked the advocate in which jail the PTI chairman was. “We write to the IGP for the provision of security to the former prime minister on his way to the ECP,” the member said.

The bench directed Advocate Shoaib Shaheen to provide a response on behalf of his client regarding the show-cause notice in the contempt case. Subsequently, the ECP will proceed to issue the production order for the client’s (PTI Chiefs) appearance.

Member Balochistan, Shah Mohammad Jatoi remarked that PTI chief will be indicted in the next hearing.